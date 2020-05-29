You are the owner of this article.
Bryan Health relaxes visitor policy
Bryan Health relaxes visitor policy

Acklie Tower

Starting Monday, Bryan Health will allow one healthy adult visitor for all non-COVID-19 patients.

 Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Friday announced plans to relax its visitor restrictions that were put in place nearly two months ago to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, adult patients will be allowed one healthy adult visitor.

People who are having inpatient procedures, where they are expected to leave the hospital the same day, can have one adult support person stay through the duration of the procedure.

People who are admitted to the hospital can have an adult visitor daily from 5 a.m-noon daily.

Visitors must wear masks and will have to go through a screening process that includes a temperature check before being allowed entrance to the hospital.

Bryan is not relaxing its visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients. People who have confirmed cases or are awaiting test results will not be allowed a visitor.

Other visitor restrictions, that allowed single visitors for women giving birth or child patients, will continue, as will the allowance for visitors for end-of-life patients.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health, said all the changes the hospital had to make to deal with the pandemic "paled in comparison to the decision to restrict visitors."

The decision led to some "heartbreaking situations," and it also led Bryan to take a fair amount of criticism.

"I know (the change) is not probably as far as some people would like us to go or maybe it's too far for others, but we're pleased to reveal some loosening of these standards," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

