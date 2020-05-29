Bryan Health relaxes visitor policy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health on Friday announced plans to relax its visitor restrictions that were put in place nearly two months ago to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, adult patients will be allowed one healthy adult visitor.

People who are having inpatient procedures, where they are expected to leave the hospital the same day, can have one adult support person stay through the duration of the procedure.

People who are admitted to the hospital can have an adult visitor daily from 5 a.m-noon daily.

Visitors must wear masks and will have to go through a screening process that includes a temperature check before being allowed entrance to the hospital.

Bryan is not relaxing its visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients. People who have confirmed cases or are awaiting test results will not be allowed a visitor.

Other visitor restrictions, that allowed single visitors for women giving birth or child patients, will continue, as will the allowance for visitors for end-of-life patients.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health, said all the changes the hospital had to make to deal with the pandemic "paled in comparison to the decision to restrict visitors."