Bryan Health reinstates visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lincoln
Nebraska nurse describes conditions in COVID unit

Thanks to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Bryan Health is reinstituting visitor restrictions it had earlier in the pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, the health system will allow only two visitors per non-COVID-19 patient of any age per day. Those restrictions will apply to both inpatients and outpatients in all departments at all medical campuses, including its Emergency Departments and the Women's and Children's Tower at Bryan East Campus.

The hospital continues to prohibit any visitors for COVID-19 cases, and it requires all visitors older than 2 to wear masks at all times.

Bryan had relaxed visitor restrictions in late June after COVID-19 cases had declined to their lowest levels in more than a year. However, cases have surged since early July, and so have hospitalizations.

bryan self screening

Bryan Health is reinstating restrictions that will limit visitors to only two per day per patient, except for COVID-19 patients, which will continue to not be allowed to have visitors.

On Monday, Bryan said it had 56 patients with active COVID-19 infections, 11 more patients who are still hospitalized despite now testing negative for the virus, and seven hospitalized patients who are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Of all those patients, 13 are on ventilators.

