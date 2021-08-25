Bryan Health nurses frustrated, exhausted over latest COVID-19 surge

Wolverton said that when the vaccine arrived in December for health care providers and then was rolled out to the wider community, she thought it meant that "we would be done with our surge," which held true for a few months.

But now patients are flooding back in, many of them younger and sicker than last time.

"It has been frustrating and hard to see all the COVID patients coming back in," Wolverton said.

She said it's harder to deal with this second surge because of the opinions of many unvaccinated people.

"That makes you kind of feel like giving up or like (saying) 'what's the point', because these people don't believe that COVID's here," Wolverton said.

"I guess I cannot believe that there's as much disbelief as there is in COVID."

Both nurses said they and their colleagues had their spirits lifted when the wave of patients started to subside last winter and then almost disappear in early summer, and they find it very discouraging to be back where they were.