Bryan Health now has only 9 COVID-19 patients

Bryan Health continues to see a decline in COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

The health system said in a news release Thursday that it now has only nine patients with confirmed cases of the virus. That's down from 13 on Monday and 30 on June 1.

It's the first time COVID-19 patient numbers have been in the single digits since the last week of April. Bryan also reported that only five of those patients are from Lancaster County, down from a high of 16 on May 26. The number of patients on ventilators dropped to five, down from seven on Monday and 11 on May 26.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County has been dropping over the past few weeks, and the number of cases last week was the lowest in more than a month. Surrounding counties also have seen their cases drop, meaning fewer patients are being transferred to Bryan.

Cases statewide have generally been on the decline, with five straight days of fewer than 200 cases. That hasn't happened since April18-22.

However, officials have expressed concern that case numbers might rise in the coming weeks because of recent protests attended by hundreds of people. Already, five members of the National Guard and one Lincoln Police officer who worked during the protests have tested positive for the virus.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

