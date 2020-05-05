You are the owner of this article.
Bryan Health gives glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have left hospital
The state of Nebraska is not tracking recoveries from COVID-19, and neither is Lancaster County. But it's something many members of the media and the public often ask about.

In response to a request from the Journal Star, Bryan Health on Tuesday provided numbers on how many patients have entered the hospital and how many have left.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said Tuesday that Bryan has treated 74 patients so far with confirmed cases on COVID-19 at its two hospital campuses. Of those, two have died and 19 are currently in the hospital, leaving 53 people who have been discharged.

Ravenscroft and John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said not all patients are given additional COVID-19 tests before they go home to see if the disease has cleared their system, meaning not necessarily all of those 53 patients are totally "recovered." But they were well enough to go home.

As of Tuesday, Bryan had done more than 4,200 tests, with nearly 550 positive results. That means the vast majority of people with COVID-19 diagnoses -- more than 85% of those seen by Bryan -- are staying out of the hospital.

"As the question pertains to recovery, that information is really, really difficult to come by," Ravenscroft said, "because mostly the patients aren't hospitalized and they're receiving care at home."

Bryan also, unlike many hospitals around the country, is seeing most of the patients who are on ventilators recover.

Officials highlighted one of those patients on Tuesday.

Eric Bluford entered the hospital on April 5 and wound up on a ventilator because "he was really, really sick," Ravenscroft said.

He eventually recovered and spent a week in inpatient rehabilitation before being discharged on Friday.

In a statement provided by Bryan, Bluford, whose sister is a Bryan employee, said it was "awesome" to finally be out of the hospital. “I thank God and my medical team. Y’all helped me, and I appreciate it!”

Bluford's story, "reinforces the point that people do get better," Ravenscroft said.

Even as it was highlighting the patients who have recovered, Bryan on Tuesday reported its highest number of inpatients, 19, since the pandemic began. Nine of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Six of the patients are currently on ventilators, down from seven on Monday.

Woodrich said that despite the increasing numbers of positive tests and hospitalizations, the surge so far is "exactly what we anticipated."

But he pointed out that people need to keep doing things such as practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and wearing a mask when they go out, something that about half the people he sees not doing.

"We still feel good that we're doing the right things as a community, but we've got to make sure people don't let their guard down," he said.

