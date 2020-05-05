Bryan Health gives glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have left hospital

The state of Nebraska is not tracking recoveries from COVID-19, and neither is Lancaster County. But it's something many members of the media and the public often ask about.
In response to a request from the Journal Star, Bryan Health on Tuesday provided numbers on how many patients have entered the hospital and how many have left.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said Tuesday that Bryan has treated 74 patients so far with confirmed cases on COVID-19 at its two hospital campuses. Of those, two have died and 19 are currently in the hospital, leaving 53 people who have been discharged.
Ravenscroft and John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said not all patients are given additional COVID-19 tests before they go home to see if the disease has cleared their system, meaning not necessarily all of those 53 patients are totally "recovered." But they were well enough to go home.
As of Tuesday, Bryan had done more than 4,200 tests, with nearly 550 positive results. That means the vast majority of people with COVID-19 diagnoses -- more than 85% of those seen by Bryan -- are staying out of the hospital.
"As the question pertains to recovery, that information is really, really difficult to come by," Ravenscroft said, "because mostly the patients aren't hospitalized and they're receiving care at home."
Bryan also, unlike many hospitals around the country, is seeing most of the patients who are on ventilators recover.
Officials highlighted one of those patients on Tuesday.
Eric Bluford entered the hospital on April 5 and wound up on a ventilator because "he was really, really sick," Ravenscroft said.
He eventually recovered and spent a week in inpatient rehabilitation before being discharged on Friday.
In a statement provided by Bryan, Bluford, whose sister is a Bryan employee, said it was "awesome" to finally be out of the hospital. “I thank God and my medical team. Y’all helped me, and I appreciate it!”
Bluford's story, "reinforces the point that people do get better," Ravenscroft said.
Even as it was highlighting the patients who have recovered, Bryan on Tuesday reported its highest number of inpatients, 19, since the pandemic began. Nine of those patients are from Lancaster County.
Six of the patients are currently on ventilators, down from seven on Monday.
Woodrich said that despite the increasing numbers of positive tests and hospitalizations, the surge so far is "exactly what we anticipated."
But he pointed out that people need to keep doing things such as practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and wearing a mask when they go out, something that about half the people he sees not doing.
"We still feel good that we're doing the right things as a community, but we've got to make sure people don't let their guard down," he said.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.