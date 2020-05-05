Bryan Health gives glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have left hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state of Nebraska is not tracking recoveries from COVID-19, and neither is Lancaster County. But it's something many members of the media and the public often ask about.

In response to a request from the Journal Star, Bryan Health on Tuesday provided numbers on how many patients have entered the hospital and how many have left.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said Tuesday that Bryan has treated 74 patients so far with confirmed cases on COVID-19 at its two hospital campuses. Of those, two have died and 19 are currently in the hospital, leaving 53 people who have been discharged.

Ravenscroft and John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said not all patients are given additional COVID-19 tests before they go home to see if the disease has cleared their system, meaning not necessarily all of those 53 patients are totally "recovered." But they were well enough to go home.

As of Tuesday, Bryan had done more than 4,200 tests, with nearly 550 positive results. That means the vast majority of people with COVID-19 diagnoses -- more than 85% of those seen by Bryan -- are staying out of the hospital.