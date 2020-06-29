Bryan Health down to just four COVID-19 patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health continues to see a steady decline in the number of patients in its hospitals with COVID-19.

The health system said Monday that only four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and only one patient was on a ventilator.

That's the lowest number of ventilated patients since April 13 and the lowest number of overall patients since April 19.

Lincoln has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases, with only 87 last week, the first time in two months weekly cases were below 100.

Also, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Friday that 65% of the cases diagnosed so far this month have been in people under 40, which could be playing a role in the decline in hospitalizations, since younger people with the disease tend to have fewer complications.

