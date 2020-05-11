Bryan Health continues to see rising COVID-19 patient numbers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As restrictions on businesses loosened in Lincoln on Monday, Bryan Health officials said they are seeing their COVID-19 patient numbers continue to climb.

As of Monday morning, Bryan reported 25 patients with confirmed cases of the disease in the hospital, with nine of the them on ventilators.

Both of those numbers are the highest the hospital system has seen since the first cases were reported.

Officials said the increase in hospitalized patients makes them a little nervous, but they believe the increases are in line with what they have been expecting.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the uptick both in total patients and those who need ventilators is very controlled.

"It's not like we're going from eight patients on ventilators to 25 the next day," Woodrich said.

Bryan had 20 COVID-19 patients on Friday, six of whom were on ventilators.

The majority of patients at Bryan continue to be from outside the county. Only 11 of the 25 hospitalized patients on Monday were from Lancaster County, and three of the ventilated patients were.

Woodrich said Bryan is a long way from considering limiting transfers from other hospitals.