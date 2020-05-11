You are the owner of this article.
Bryan Health continues to see rising COVID-19 patient numbers
Bryan Health continues to see rising COVID-19 patient numbers

This graphic from Bryan Health shows how masks decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.

As restrictions on businesses loosened in Lincoln on Monday, Bryan Health officials said they are seeing their COVID-19 patient numbers continue to climb.

As of Monday morning, Bryan reported 25 patients with confirmed cases of the disease in the hospital, with nine of the them on ventilators.

Both of those numbers are the highest the hospital system has seen since the first cases were reported.

Officials said the increase in hospitalized patients makes them a little nervous, but they believe the increases are in line with what they have been expecting.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the uptick both in total patients and those who need ventilators is very controlled.

"It's not like we're going from eight patients on ventilators to 25 the next day," Woodrich said.

Bryan had 20 COVID-19 patients on Friday, six of whom were on ventilators.

The majority of patients at Bryan continue to be from outside the county. Only 11 of the 25 hospitalized patients on Monday were from Lancaster County, and three of the ventilated patients were.

Woodrich said Bryan is a long way from considering limiting transfers from other hospitals.

"We do have the capacity to go a lot higher," he said.

Lancaster County saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 76. It reported one case Sunday and 17 more Monday morning.

With people able to dine in at restaurants in Lincoln on Monday for the first time in over a month, as well as go to a hair or nail salon or get a massage, Bryan officials stressed again how important it is to wear masks.

"It is the best thing you can do to protect others," said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

