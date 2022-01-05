Bryan Health adds Kearney hospital

Bryan Health has added another hospital to its system.

The Lincoln-based health care provider announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Kearney Regional Medical Center. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was effective Jan. 1.

Kearney Regional Medical Center joins Crete Area Medical Center and Merrick Medical Center as hospitals that are wholly owned by Bryan. The company also has partial investments in and management agreements with several other hospitals in the state.

Officials from the Kearney hospital approached Bryan last February about the possibility of a partnership, but leaders from both companies stressed it was not because of any financial difficulties.

In fact, said Bill Calhoun, Kearney Regional Medical Center CEO, the deal was more about providing the hospital with resources it needs to grow.

"We are looking to accelerate our growth by seeking out and joining the Bryan family," he said.

Calhoun said the hospital is looking to add services and physicians and also do physical expansions to help it better serve not only Kearney but the surrounding area.