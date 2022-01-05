Bryan Health adds Kearney hospital

Bryan Health has added another hospital to its system.
The Lincoln-based health care provider announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Kearney Regional Medical Center. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was effective Jan. 1.
Kearney Regional Medical Center joins Crete Area Medical Center and Merrick Medical Center as hospitals that are wholly owned by Bryan. The company also has partial investments in and management agreements with several other hospitals in the state.
Officials from the Kearney hospital approached Bryan last February about the possibility of a partnership, but leaders from both companies stressed it was not because of any financial difficulties.
In fact, said Bill Calhoun, Kearney Regional Medical Center CEO, the deal was more about providing the hospital with resources it needs to grow.
"We are looking to accelerate our growth by seeking out and joining the Bryan family," he said.
Calhoun said the hospital is looking to add services and physicians and also do physical expansions to help it better serve not only Kearney but the surrounding area.
Kearney's other hospital, CHI Good Samaritan, has operated for close to 100 years.
Kearney Regional Medical Center opened eight years ago as a physician-owned for-profit hospital. It has grown to 93 beds and about 850 employees, all of which will join Bryan. As part of the deal, it will shift to nonprofit status.
Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, said Kearney Regional Medical Center is a good fit geographically, as Bryan already has a strong presence in central Nebraska, including its ownership of Merrick Medical Center in Central City, an investment in the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, and partnerships with Hastings College and the hospital in Hastings.
Adding Kearney Regional Medical Center will create "critical mass" in the region that will not only help ensure most health services can be offered locally, but also offer the opportunity to expand and add more, he said.
"Central Nebraska has the opportunity to even further become a hub of health care," Gronewold said.
