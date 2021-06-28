 Skip to main content
Bryan further relaxes visitor restrictions at Lincoln hospitals
Bryan further relaxes visitor restrictions at Lincoln hospitals

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health on Monday announced a further relaxation of visitor restrictions, with most policies returning to pre-pandemic normals. However, visitors must still wear masks, and they cannot visit patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health said Monday that it is further relaxing visitor restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemics

The Lincoln-based health system said its hospital facilities will return to their normal pre-pandemic visitor schedules. In Lincoln, those hours are 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily. There also are no limits on the number of visitors non-COVID-19 patients can have.

The emergency departments at Bryan East and Bryan West campuses will return to the policy of allowing two visitors per patient.

All visitors, with the exception of children ages 2 and younger, will still be required to wear masks at all times while in Bryan facilities. Masks are available at all public entrances for those who don't have one.

The relaxed visitor limits do not apply to patients who have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or those who have a suspected case and are awaiting a test result. Those patients still are not allowed to have in-person visitors unless they are facing an end-of-life situation.

The announcement came the same day that Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska's COVID-19 state of emergency will end at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

