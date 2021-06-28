Bryan further relaxes visitor restrictions at Lincoln hospitals

Bryan Health said Monday that it is further relaxing visitor restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemics

The Lincoln-based health system said its hospital facilities will return to their normal pre-pandemic visitor schedules. In Lincoln, those hours are 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily. There also are no limits on the number of visitors non-COVID-19 patients can have.

The emergency departments at Bryan East and Bryan West campuses will return to the policy of allowing two visitors per patient.

All visitors, with the exception of children ages 2 and younger, will still be required to wear masks at all times while in Bryan facilities. Masks are available at all public entrances for those who don't have one.

The relaxed visitor limits do not apply to patients who have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or those who have a suspected case and are awaiting a test result. Those patients still are not allowed to have in-person visitors unless they are facing an end-of-life situation.

The announcement came the same day that Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska's COVID-19 state of emergency will end at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.