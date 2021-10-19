Bryan finishes another part of Lincoln expansion

Bryan Health said Tuesday that it has completed the third phase of its massive $47 million renovation and expansion of its East Campus hospital.

Phase three of the project involved completion of three new cardiovascular operating suites, adding to the 11 new suites that were completed in phase one, and completion of a post-anesthesia recovery unit.

The project, which began in 2019, has moved into its final phase, which includes construction of two specialty procedure rooms for bronchoscopy and urology procedures and 12 new surgery prep/recovery rooms. That phase is expected to be completed sometime next summer, about a year earlier than originally scheduled.

The full project includes the renovation of 115,000 square feet of space and the addition of 14 new operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms, 18 surgical recovery rooms, four private consult rooms and 40 private patient rooms at the hospital at 1600 S. 48th St.

“We’re very excited to hit the home stretch on this project,” Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction at Bryan, said in a news release. “It’s really special to see these spaces come to life after many drafts, designs and drawings. These new amenities will really benefit our patients and staff.”

