Bryan finishes another part of Lincoln expansion
Bryan finishes another part of Lincoln expansion

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health has completed the third of four phases of its $47 million renovation and expansion of its East Campus hospital.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health said Tuesday that it has completed the third phase of its massive $47 million renovation and expansion of its East Campus hospital.

Phase three of the project involved completion of three new cardiovascular operating suites, adding to the 11 new suites that were completed in phase one, and completion of a post-anesthesia recovery unit.

The project, which began in 2019, has moved into its final phase, which includes construction of two specialty procedure rooms for bronchoscopy and urology procedures and 12 new surgery prep/recovery rooms. That phase is expected to be completed sometime next summer, about a year earlier than originally scheduled.

Watch Now: Bryan Health to name $45 million center for cancer patient

The full project includes the renovation of 115,000 square feet of space and the addition of 14 new operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms, 18 surgical recovery rooms, four private consult rooms and 40 private patient rooms at the hospital at 1600 S. 48th St.

“We’re very excited to hit the home stretch on this project,” Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction at Bryan, said in a news release. “It’s really special to see these spaces come to life after many drafts, designs and drawings. These new amenities will really benefit our patients and staff.”

Phase 2 of Bryan East Campus project now complete
Lincoln health care projects highlighted by Madonna expansion
Lincoln surgery centers consolidating to one location

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

