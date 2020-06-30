Bryan ER doctor sees concerning COVID-19 signs in Lincoln

But Perlman also said she's seen severe complications in some of the hospitalized people that are not common with flu or any other respiratory disease, including strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure.

"It's really scary," she said.

Perlman said the best way to prevent that from happening is for people to wear masks when they come into contact with other people, but she lamented the fact that mask wearing has become political, "which is just heartbreaking to those of us in health care, because we don't think of this as political at all."

She compared the fight against COVID-19 pandemic to a war effort.

"We're at war against this virus. What can we as individuals do?", she asked. "You know in World War II, we did victory gardens. This time, masking."

Perlman said wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness or nervousness or fear. Instead, it's simply a way "to prevent you from infecting someone else."

"It's the most altruistic, patriotic thing you can do right now," she said.

Perlman also debunked several myths around mask wearing, including that wearing a mask can make you sick or that it can deprive you of oxygen.