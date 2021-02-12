Bryan employee grateful for COVID-19 vaccination

Forced to navigate these shark-infested waters, some people have made the choice to stay on shore. I understand. But at Bryan Medical Center, I’ve lived and worked in a world designed by science, made better in science; we’ve saved lives and made those lives significantly better. Running in the tracks of our scientific forefathers that made a difference with polio, measles and smallpox, I believe that we can tread these waters and make it to shore with this vaccine as well.

Both of my parents are over 80 and got their first COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Another friend of mine assisted her parents to Pinnacle Bank Arena for theirs. Although the process was very organized, it was still a struggle because her father required a wheelchair and a two-person system to get them there, assist them in line and pick them up. She replied that it was worth the effort in the end. Not only did she get her parents inoculated for their own safety, but she hopes they can move on with some activities in the face of the fears that have kept them at home for so long.