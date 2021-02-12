Bryan employee grateful for COVID-19 vaccination

As a cardiac and vascular sonographer at Bryan Medical Center, I received my second dose of Moderna vaccine last week.
I’m a lucky early recipient, but I was still very nervous for the possible side effects. With differing reports of simple arm pain to debilitating muscle aches and spiked fevers for several days, I’m happy to report that I landed somewhere in the middle -- 24 hours of moderate body aches and small-grade fever that stopped as quickly as it came.
Did this concern me? Absolutely not. The vaccine’s sole purpose is to help with the production of T-cells that recognize the virus and defeat it as soon as it tries to lay claim to destruction. This was my body’s immune response; no different than a racecar revving its V-8 engine in preparation for a race.
There are varying opinions about receiving the vaccine, with malicious allegations of DNA sequence destruction and microchip trackers, and controversy regarding the quick turnaround for the science and its ultimate effectiveness. In a year of political upheaval, social unrest, misinformation and terms like T-cells, mRNA technology and herd immunity being thrown around like confetti at a New Year’s Eve party, a person has to wonder who’s to trust. The sheer volume of information is like being handed a set of the ancient Encyclopedia Britannicas with instructions to learn them in a day and make your decision. This isn’t "Jeopardy," but our lives.
Forced to navigate these shark-infested waters, some people have made the choice to stay on shore. I understand. But at Bryan Medical Center, I’ve lived and worked in a world designed by science, made better in science; we’ve saved lives and made those lives significantly better. Running in the tracks of our scientific forefathers that made a difference with polio, measles and smallpox, I believe that we can tread these waters and make it to shore with this vaccine as well.
Both of my parents are over 80 and got their first COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Another friend of mine assisted her parents to Pinnacle Bank Arena for theirs. Although the process was very organized, it was still a struggle because her father required a wheelchair and a two-person system to get them there, assist them in line and pick them up. She replied that it was worth the effort in the end. Not only did she get her parents inoculated for their own safety, but she hopes they can move on with some activities in the face of the fears that have kept them at home for so long.
On a recent clinical visit to an out-state hospital site, I talked to an elderly patient who had a very hard time answering questions and following my line of conversation. When I spoke to the nurse about this, she said, “Oh, she’s a COVID casualty.” Confused, I asked her if this meant she had become infected with the virus. “No, not infected. She was very active and involved in the community, but when forced to stay at home and follow all the quarantine guidelines, and combined with the isolation,” she paused as she shook her head in disappointment, “it caused lasting debilitating mental effects.”
Mary Shelley once wrote, “Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist of creating out of a void but out of chaos.” Entrenched with this new COVID virus, the scientific community was forced to pivot and pick up scattered pieces, sort through madness and come up with answers. Quickly. Not only did they succeed, but they did it while the world held a timer over their heads. I believe they need our full support. In the light of so many lives lost and the chance to save so many others, it’s the least we can do.