Bryan East Campus $47 million renovation project completed

  • Updated
  • 0

Bryan Health announced Wednesday that its East Campus hospital renovation project is now complete.

The four-phase project, which cost $47 million, began in January 2019. It involved more than 70 contractors and more than 1.8 million work hours to complete updates to public spaces, clinical areas and surgical environments.

Bryan East Campus

Among the renovations that were part of the recently completed $47 million Bryan East Campus renovation were upgrades to the hospital's surgical suites.

Among the improvements were:

* The renovation of 115,000 square feet of space;

* Construction of 14 large operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms;

* The creation of 40 patient rooms for care before and after surgery;

* The installation of 18 rooms for post-anesthesia recovery from surgery;

* The addition of four private consult rooms for families to meet with physicians.

"This is a huge milestone for our team. Between planning, design and construction, this was about a five-year project,” Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction, said in a news release. “There is a tremendous sense of pride to see the finished amenities and what we’ve accomplished. These upgrades will serve our patients and families for decades to come. That is truly meaningful.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

