 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan doc asks those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help current patients
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan doc asks those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help current patients

{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan Health doctor Thursday implored people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood so it can be used to help treat other patients.

Dr. Aina Silenieks, a Bryan pathologist, said only 30 recovered patients have donated blood plasma to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. That's less than 2% of the 1,739 people the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lists as having recovered from the disease.

Dr. Aina Silenieks

Dr. Aina Silenieks

Bryan has treated 127 patients with convalescent plasma as part of an affiliation with the Mayo Clinic. It enrolled its first patient in that program April 18 and was able to get the convalescent plasma from the blood bank's network of affiliated entities.

CHI Health officials say FDA ruling may allow them to treat more patients with convalescent plasma

In fact, of the 150 units of convalescent plasma Bryan has used thus far, 77% has come from blood banks in New York and Delaware. Only 13% has come from the local blood bank.

The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the use of convalescent plasma on an emergency basis, meaning hospitals like Bryan can now treat patients on their own without registering the patients in the Mayo Clinic program.

Silenieks said the local blood bank has a supply of plasma from common blood types like A and O on hand, but when a patient has a less common blood type such as B or AB, it has to source the plasma from other blood banks.

Bryan Health to start using new rapid COVID-19 test

She pointed out that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate, as long as they have a lab-confirmed positive test and have been symptom free for at least 14 days. The process is simple, fast and safe, "and you get a cookie afterward, which is always a nice benefit."

Those looking to donate or who want more information can go to: www.ncbb.org/coronavirus-and-blood-donation.

Don't require tests for employees to return to work, Bryan doctor says
Several Nebraska counties see big uptick in COVID-19 cases recently

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

+1 
Convalescent plasma

Some patients are receiving convalescent serum, meaning the antibodies made by people who have recovered after a COVID-19 infection. 

 Tulsa World file

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC changes guidelines on Covid-19 testing after pressure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News