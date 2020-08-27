Bryan doc asks those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help current patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan Health doctor Thursday implored people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood so it can be used to help treat other patients.

Dr. Aina Silenieks, a Bryan pathologist, said only 30 recovered patients have donated blood plasma to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. That's less than 2% of the 1,739 people the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lists as having recovered from the disease.

Bryan has treated 127 patients with convalescent plasma as part of an affiliation with the Mayo Clinic. It enrolled its first patient in that program April 18 and was able to get the convalescent plasma from the blood bank's network of affiliated entities.

In fact, of the 150 units of convalescent plasma Bryan has used thus far, 77% has come from blood banks in New York and Delaware. Only 13% has come from the local blood bank.

The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the use of convalescent plasma on an emergency basis, meaning hospitals like Bryan can now treat patients on their own without registering the patients in the Mayo Clinic program.