Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services

Bryan Health on Tuesday gave a rundown of how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped and expanded its telemedicine services.

The health system said it has installed more than 50 devices at its East and West Campus hospitals that are equipped with two-way audio/visual communication and a stethoscope, allowing providers to hear patient heart and lung sounds.

It also has expanded its telemedicine services to hospitals in Beatrice, Columbus, Gothenburg, Hastings, Seward and Harlan, Iowa, to meet the need to provide specialist care in those areas.

Bryan also deployed over 100 virtual waiting rooms, which allowed vulnerable patients to see their doctors from home more than 3,000 times since March.

In addition, in early March Bryan started making visits to its ezVisit telehealth system free to people who were experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19. And it created a new online screening tool as part of ezVisit to help people determine whether they needed to be tested for the virus. More than 13,000 people have utilized the screening tool.