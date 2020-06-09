You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services

Bryan telemedicine

In this 2016 photo, registered nurse Rachel Kubalek demonstrates the use of the telemedicine otoscope on Andrew Whitney, director of Telemedicine Services for Bryan Health. The computer screen in the background displays the video from the otoscope, and Dr. Asha Schweitzer, who works from her home near Pleasant Dale, can examine the patient and offer a diagnosis from afar.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health on Tuesday gave a rundown of how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped and expanded its telemedicine services.

The health system said it has installed more than 50 devices at its East and West Campus hospitals that are equipped with two-way audio/visual communication and a stethoscope, allowing providers to hear patient heart and lung sounds.

It also has expanded its telemedicine services to hospitals in Beatrice, Columbus, Gothenburg, Hastings, Seward and Harlan, Iowa, to meet the need to provide specialist care in those areas.

Bryan also deployed over 100 virtual waiting rooms, which allowed vulnerable patients to see their doctors from home more than 3,000 times since March.

Bryan sees lowest number of COVID-19 patients since April, city reports 16 new cases

In addition, in early March Bryan started making visits to its ezVisit telehealth system free to people who were experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19. And it created a new online screening tool as part of ezVisit to help people determine whether they needed to be tested for the virus. More than 13,000 people have utilized the screening tool.

Dr. Brian Bossard, president of Bryan Telemedicine, said the increased use of telemedicine helped to reduce the potential of coronavirus exposure for both providers and patients, as well as "dramatically" reduce the use of personal protective equipment, which was in short supply during the early days of the pandemic.

Measures such as telemedicine and the suspension of elective surgeries for several weeks helped make sure there were adequate hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment available for patients who needed them. Bryan never came close to reaching capacity, and on Tuesday said it continued to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.

It had 12 coronavirus patients in house as of Tuesday morning, down one from Monday's number, which had been its lowest tally since late April. The hospital system said six of those patients were on ventilators, one fewer than Monday and one of the lowest totals it's seen since early May.

Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions
Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News