Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

Bryan Health is continuing to see patients hospitalized with COVID-19 skew older.

As of Thursday, the hospital system had 54 patients with active COVID-19 infections and another six who had the disease but remain hospitalized after testing negative. Overall hospitalizations in Lincoln were at 71 Thursday, up from 51 on Monday.

That's up sharply from 36 patients with active infections as of Monday. The number of people on ventilators also has risen sharply, from four of the active cases and five total on Monday, to eight of the active cases and 11 total Thursday.

After hovering in the 50s for most of the summer, the average age of hospitalized patients at Bryan hit 60 in August and then 68 in September. That trend has continued into October.

So far in October, more than 80% of the COVID-19 patients have been 60 or older and more than 90% have been 50 or older. This week, every new COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital has been at least 60 years old, and 80% have been 70 or older.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department does not break down COVID-19 hospitalization data by age, but data on case numbers shows only about 12% are in people 60 and older.