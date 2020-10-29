Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

Bryan Health is continuing to see patients hospitalized with COVID-19 skew older.
As of Thursday, the hospital system had 54 patients with active COVID-19 infections and another six who had the disease but remain hospitalized after testing negative. Overall hospitalizations in Lincoln were at 71 Thursday, up from 51 on Monday.
That's up sharply from 36 patients with active infections as of Monday. The number of people on ventilators also has risen sharply, from four of the active cases and five total on Monday, to eight of the active cases and 11 total Thursday.
After hovering in the 50s for most of the summer, the average age of hospitalized patients at Bryan hit 60 in August and then 68 in September. That trend has continued into October.
So far in October, more than 80% of the COVID-19 patients have been 60 or older and more than 90% have been 50 or older. This week, every new COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital has been at least 60 years old, and 80% have been 70 or older.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department does not break down COVID-19 hospitalization data by age, but data on case numbers shows only about 12% are in people 60 and older.
Statewide, 68% of hospitalizations have been in people 55 and older, even though they only account for about 25% of total cases.
However, the number of cases in older people is increasing sharply. The Health Department on Friday said an average of 85 people a week age 60 and older are testing positive in October. That's up from 58 in September and 16 during the summer months.
"Individuals over age 60 are at higher risk of complications from the virus, so the increase in cases in these age groups has resulted in more hospitalizations and more deaths in our community," Health Director Pat Lopez said last week.
That has been borne out in Lancaster County, which has seen 21 of its 45 total COVID-19 deaths in October. Overall, 75% of the local deaths have been in people 60 and older.
Bryan has seen more patients die at its hospitals this month of the disease than it had the first six months of the pandemic combined.
"It's not just impacting older folks, but obviously they are at extreme risk from this," said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.
Videos, photos: Creating community during the COVID crisis
Meals for seniors
Dance recital with Dad
Child Advocacy Center
Generosity
Food Bank
Matt Talbot
Malone Center
Finding a way to connect
Community Action
Relaying a COVID-19 test
The show went on … a month early
Special delivery
4-H learning
Lincoln reads
Cruisin' at home
96th birthday
Minden Christmas lights
Quilting masks
Waverly parade
Kindness cards
Stained glass
Switching to hand sanitizer
Parks bingo
Happy birthday from NSP
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Quilted mask covers
Frost's message
Coffee for health care workers
Homemade masks for the mission
Something wonderful
Birthday surprise
Chicken for the mission
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Lunch date with a squirrel
Sew Creative masks
Gering firefighters
Snow toilet paper
Horsing around
Diaper drive
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Thank you
Worth the wait video
Bryan drive-thru dance
Treats for rescued dogs
Nebraska Strong PSA
Responding to the need
Bagpipe birthday parade
Nebraska National Guard flyover
Lincoln East return and retrieval
Watch Now: Screamers performance at Hillcrest Firethorn
Asian Center connecting with those in need
WATCH NOW: Parking Lot Plays
Corrections workers lend a hand
Watch Now: Lincoln churches unite in blessing
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.