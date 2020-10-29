 Skip to main content
Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients
Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health said Thursday that it continues to see mostly older patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health is continuing to see patients hospitalized with COVID-19 skew older.

As of Thursday, the hospital system had 54 patients with active COVID-19 infections and another six who had the disease but remain hospitalized after testing negative. Overall hospitalizations in Lincoln were at 71 Thursday, up from 51 on Monday.

That's up sharply from 36 patients with active infections as of Monday. The number of people on ventilators also has risen sharply, from four of the active cases and five total on Monday, to eight of the active cases and 11 total Thursday.

Lincoln hospitals dealing with own COVID-19 cases

After hovering in the 50s for most of the summer, the average age of hospitalized patients at Bryan hit 60 in August and then 68 in September. That trend has continued into October.

So far in October, more than 80% of the COVID-19 patients have been 60 or older and more than 90% have been 50 or older. This week, every new COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital has been at least 60 years old, and 80% have been 70 or older.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department does not break down COVID-19 hospitalization data by age, but data on case numbers shows only about 12% are in people 60 and older.

Statewide, 68% of hospitalizations have been in people 55 and older, even though they only account for about 25% of total cases.

As COVID-19 cases increase in Lincoln and Nebraska, so do deaths

However, the number of cases in older people is increasing sharply. The Health Department on Friday said an average of 85 people a week age 60 and older are testing positive in October. That's up from 58 in September and 16 during the summer months.

"Individuals over age 60 are at higher risk of complications from the virus, so the increase in cases in these age groups has resulted in more hospitalizations and more deaths in our community," Health Director Pat Lopez said last week.

That has been borne out in Lancaster County, which has seen 21 of its 45 total COVID-19 deaths in October. Overall, 75% of the local deaths have been in people 60 and older.

Lincoln hospitals may have to get creative to keep 10% of beds open

Bryan has seen more patients die at its hospitals this month of the disease than it had the first six months of the pandemic combined.

"It's not just impacting older folks, but obviously they are at extreme risk from this," said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.

Videos, photos: Creating community during the COVID crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

