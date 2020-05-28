Bryan completes 1st phase of East Campus renovation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped Bryan Health from continuing work on an expansion of its East Campus hospital.

Bryan on Thursday held a symbolic ribbon cutting to mark completion of phase one of the $47 million expansion.

Phase one work included:

* Enhancements to the main entrance, including a nearly 60-foot obelisk and two-story addition between Bryan Medical Center and Bryan Medical Plaza.

* 11 new surgical suites that are larger and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

* A new first-floor waiting area with modern amenities, including a new staircase that connects new waiting areas on the first and second floors;

* A relocated sterile processing area with close proximity to operating rooms.

Bryan has now started work on the second phase of the project, which includes demolishing old operating rooms and constructing new pre- and post-operative rooms. A third phase will follow after that.