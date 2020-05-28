Bryan completes 1st phase of East Campus renovation

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped Bryan Health from continuing work on an expansion of its East Campus hospital.
Bryan on Thursday held a symbolic ribbon cutting to mark completion of phase one of the $47 million expansion.
Phase one work included:
* Enhancements to the main entrance, including a nearly 60-foot obelisk and two-story addition between Bryan Medical Center and Bryan Medical Plaza.
* 11 new surgical suites that are larger and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
* A new first-floor waiting area with modern amenities, including a new staircase that connects new waiting areas on the first and second floors;
* A relocated sterile processing area with close proximity to operating rooms.
Bryan has now started work on the second phase of the project, which includes demolishing old operating rooms and constructing new pre- and post-operative rooms. A third phase will follow after that.
The entire project, which is expected to be done in 2022, includes the renovation of 115,000 square feet of total space, and the addition of 14 new large operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms, 18 surgical recovery rooms, four private consult rooms and 42 private patient rooms.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!