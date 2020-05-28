You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan completes 1st phase of East Campus renovation
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan completes 1st phase of East Campus renovation

{{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped Bryan Health from continuing work on an expansion of its East Campus hospital.

Bryan on Thursday held a symbolic ribbon cutting to mark completion of phase one of the $47 million expansion.

Phase one work included:

* Enhancements to the main entrance, including a nearly 60-foot obelisk and two-story addition between Bryan Medical Center and Bryan Medical Plaza.

* 11 new surgical suites that are larger and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

* A new first-floor waiting area with modern amenities, including a new staircase that connects new waiting areas on the first and second floors;

* A relocated sterile processing area with close proximity to operating rooms.

Bryan has now started work on the second phase of the project, which includes demolishing old operating rooms and constructing new pre- and post-operative rooms. A third phase will follow after that.

The entire project, which is expected to be done in 2022, includes the renovation of 115,000 square feet of total space, and the addition of 14 new large operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms, 18 surgical recovery rooms, four private consult rooms and 42 private patient rooms.

New Bryan OR

Bryan Health has completed phase one of its East Campus hospital remodel, which included 11 new surgical suites, including the one shown here.
Bryan takes flak for promoting use of masks
Bryan hits high for COVID-19 patients from Lancaster County
Surge in testing is leading to delays in getting results at Bryan

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News