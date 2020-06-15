Bryan College plans remote classes, holds out for in-person instruction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bryan College of Health Sciences plans to reconvene as scheduled on Aug. 24, and will run its academic calendar as originally planned.

But the college located on the Bryan East Campus in Lincoln will plan for two different scenarios of what the fall semester might look like against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Provost Kelsi Anderson said.

The first is to teach lecture classes for aspiring nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care professionals remotely "with a few exceptions," Anderson said.

Clinical and lab classes will resume in-person, she added, with social distancing guidelines being observed.

"While we're planning for that, we hope that we can actually offer most lecture classes in a face-to-face format," Anderson said. "Our decision is dependent on the gathering size limit as determined by the governor and mayor in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department."

Directed health measures implemented by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the onset of Nebraska's response to COVID-19 limited gatherings to 10 people. That number was expanded to 25 people in late May as Ricketts sought to ease restrictions.