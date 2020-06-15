You are the owner of this article.
Bryan College plans remote classes, holds out for in-person instruction
Bryan College of Health Sciences simulation center

Students in Nursing Care II, Megan Wharton (from left), Katie Herbers, Alesha Malone, Brielle Weverka, Trinidie Christensen and Jordyn Frickel, demonstrate some of the skills practiced on manikins in the simulation center at Bryan College of Health Sciences. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Bryan College of Health Sciences plans to reconvene as scheduled on Aug. 24, and will run its academic calendar as originally planned.

But the college located on the Bryan East Campus in Lincoln will plan for two different scenarios of what the fall semester might look like against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Provost Kelsi Anderson said.

The first is to teach lecture classes for aspiring nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care professionals remotely "with a few exceptions," Anderson said.

Clinical and lab classes will resume in-person, she added, with social distancing guidelines being observed.

Bryan, St. Elizabeth continue to see decline in COVID-19 patients; 32 new cases in Lancaster County

"While we're planning for that, we hope that we can actually offer most lecture classes in a face-to-face format," Anderson said. "Our decision is dependent on the gathering size limit as determined by the governor and mayor in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department."

Directed health measures implemented by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the onset of Nebraska's response to COVID-19 limited gatherings to 10 people. That number was expanded to 25 people in late May as Ricketts sought to ease restrictions.

Anderson said the Bryan College of Health Sciences has been running "a handful" of summer classes in a face-to-face format. If that continues into the fall, class sections will likely be split to accommodate smaller groups, she said.

Bryan details how the pandemic reshaped its telehealth services

As of Monday, Bryan Health is treating 11 patients for the coronavirus, according to president and CEO John Woodrich.

Seven of those individuals are from Lancaster County. Of those being treated, five are on ventilators, Woodrich said.

The hospital system has conducted 11,326 coronavirus tests to date at all of its sites and through its mobile testing units, with a total of 1,479 of those tests returning positive and 322 results pending.

