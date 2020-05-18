Bryan clears testing backlog, entering 'maintenance phase' of pandemic

"It's still going to be important to be transparent, honest, speak with empathy," Ravenscroft said, but on a more limited basis.

Beginning next week, after Memorial Day, Bryan will draw down its daily news briefings from five days a week to three. The health care system will still provide statistics on all weekdays.

"If circumstances dictate we need to come back more frequently, we would," Ravenscroft said.

On Monday, Bryan reported 28 people being cared for in hospitals with coronavirus infections with eight awaiting results; 11 are on ventilators in the ICU; five are in progressive care units; and 12 are in general care.

The numbers are going up, Woodrich explained, but remain below capacity and within manageable levels due to social distancing, the use of masks and other preventative measures.

"We haven't seen that really big up-kick or surge happen overnight, and that's a really good thing," he said.

Ravenscroft said Bryan has also stopped administering hydroxychloroquine -- an anti-malarial drug touted by President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for COVID-19 -- since the early weeks of the pandemic.