You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan clears testing backlog, entering 'maintenance phase' of pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan clears testing backlog, entering 'maintenance phase' of pandemic

Bryan Mobile Testing

Bryan Health used its Bryan Mobile Testing unit for the first time at Crete Area Medical Center on Friday, April 24.

 Courtesy photo

A backlog of more than 900 coronavirus tests at Bryan Health was cleared over the weekend, and then some.

Bryan received 1,386 test results the last three days, CEO John Woodrich said during Monday's news conference.

Of the tests received, 188 returned positive, or about 13.5%, while 135 tests remain pending.

Bryan has tested a total of 7,354 people at its hospitals (12.7% positive), drive-thru clinics (12.7% positive), urgent care locations (11.2% positive) and mobile testing stations deployed to hot spots (26.5% positive).

Blood bank in Lincoln needs convalescent plasma, whole blood donors

Across all of its testing sites, the overall positive rate remains at 13.8%, Woodrich said.

The higher rate shown at Bryan's mobile testing clinics is due to four events in Saline County when cases related to the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete were spiking, according to Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement.

While positive tests are continuing to come in, Ravenscroft said Bryan is moving into a "maintenance phase" of its pandemic response.

After the pre-planning and initial onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Nebraska, Ravenscroft said the state appears to have entered an extended period where different communities will be impacted in different ways.

"It's still going to be important to be transparent, honest, speak with empathy," Ravenscroft said, but on a more limited basis.

Beginning next week, after Memorial Day, Bryan will draw down its daily news briefings from five days a week to three. The health care system will still provide statistics on all weekdays.

"If circumstances dictate we need to come back more frequently, we would," Ravenscroft said. 

On Monday, Bryan reported 28 people being cared for in hospitals with coronavirus infections with eight awaiting results; 11 are on ventilators in the ICU; five are in progressive care units; and 12 are in general care.

The numbers are going up, Woodrich explained, but remain below capacity and within manageable levels due to social distancing, the use of masks and other preventative measures.

"We haven't seen that really big up-kick or surge happen overnight, and that's a really good thing," he said.

Ravenscroft said Bryan has also stopped administering hydroxychloroquine -- an anti-malarial drug touted by President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for COVID-19 -- since the early weeks of the pandemic.

While "it was tested in some extreme cases," Ravenscroft said Bryan is opting to use convalescent plasma, which has shown promise in scientific studies and staff have seen its effects first hand.

Haymarket Farmers Market opens 'in the nick of time' for vendors
Change of venue — Downsized Lincoln wedding party celebrates in grand new ballroom

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News