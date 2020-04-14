Bryan, CHI Health seeing most non-COVID-19 patients via telehealth

If you need to see a medical professional for something other than coronavirus these days, chances are you'll be doing it from the comfort of your home.
Both CHI Health and Bryan Health have worked to steer large numbers of potential patients to telehealth solutions.
CHI Health has recruited more than 450 doctors across its system in Nebraska and southwest Iowa to see patients virtually via a secure version of Zoom that is compliant with medical privacy laws, and it's hoping to get about 350 more signed up.
The Zoom service differs from CHI Health's traditional telemedicine platform, Virtual Care. That service is more like going to an urgent care clinic: You sign up and see whatever doctor is available or designated to work in telehealth at that time.
With this new effort, patients set up videoconferencing appointments with their own doctors.
"It's a way to still connect and hopefully have our patients feel comfortable," said Cindy Lambert, a nurse practitioner with CHI Health Family Medicine in Lincoln.
Lambert offered several reasons why the system is beneficial, including providing routine care while keeping healthy people away from clinics.
"Telehealth and virtual visits allow you to make your health a priority in these challenging times,” she said.
Bryan also has been steering as many patients as possible toward telehealth services.
John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has been growing its telehealth network for years, but the pandemic has accelerated its use.
"It's a shame that something like this has to happen ... for people to see the value in this," he said.
Woodrich said a variety of specialties work with Bryan's telehealth network, giving patients access to a wide variety of doctors.
Cardiology is one of the specialties that's seen a big increase in telemedicine.
Because of the pandemic, Bryan Heart has been doing all of its rural clinics virtually and only seeing patients at its Lincoln clinic if it is absolutely necessary.
Dr. Matthew Johnson, an interventional cardiologist at Bryan Heart, said about 90% of patient visits are now done virtually.
Both Bryan and CHI Health continue to see patients in the office when it's necessary, but both have taken extra steps to keep healthy and sick patients separated.
At CHI Health, for example, chronically ill patients are encouraged to see their provider in the morning, and those with acute illnesses are scheduled in the afternoon. Each group uses separate entrances, waiting areas and exam rooms for visits.
Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, said that when he recently had an annual checkup, his doctor's office was doing temperature checks and directing people to different entrances based on whether they had respiratory symptoms or not.
