Bryan, CHI Health seeing most non-COVID-19 patients via telehealth

Bryan also has been steering as many patients as possible toward telehealth services.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has been growing its telehealth network for years, but the pandemic has accelerated its use.

"It's a shame that something like this has to happen ... for people to see the value in this," he said.

Woodrich said a variety of specialties work with Bryan's telehealth network, giving patients access to a wide variety of doctors.

Cardiology is one of the specialties that's seen a big increase in telemedicine.

Because of the pandemic, Bryan Heart has been doing all of its rural clinics virtually and only seeing patients at its Lincoln clinic if it is absolutely necessary.

Dr. Matthew Johnson, an interventional cardiologist at Bryan Heart, said about 90% of patient visits are now done virtually.

Both Bryan and CHI Health continue to see patients in the office when it's necessary, but both have taken extra steps to keep healthy and sick patients separated.