Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions

Lincoln's two hospital systems both announced plans Friday to loosen their restrictions on visitors.
Both Bryan Health and CHI Health said that starting Monday they will allow most patients at least one healthy adult visitor.
Bryan said people who are having outpatient procedures, where they are expected to leave the hospital the same day, can have one adult support person stay through the duration of the procedure.
People who are admitted to the hospital can have an adult visitor daily from 5 a.m-noon daily.
Visitors must wear masks and will have to go through a screening process that includes a temperature check before being allowed entrance to the hospital.
Bryan is not relaxing its visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients. People who have confirmed cases or are awaiting test results will not be allowed a visitor.
Other visitor restrictions, which allowed single visitors for women giving birth or child patients, will continue, as will the allowance for visitors for end-of-life patients.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health, said all the changes the hospital had to make to deal with the pandemic "paled in comparison to the decision to restrict visitors."
The decision led to some "heartbreaking situations," and it also led Bryan to take a fair amount of criticism.
"I know (the change) is not probably as far as some people would like us to go or maybe it's too far for others, but we're pleased to reveal some loosening of these standards," he said.
CHI Health said adult patients at St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart will be allowed one adult visitor, who also will have to wear a mask and go through a screening process.
Children will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, allowing both parents to visit a sick child. Patients receiving end-of-life care may have more than one visitor if their doctor allows it. In some cases, doctors also may authorize patients to have child visitors.
The ban on visitors for patients who have confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 will continue.
“The last few months have been a challenging time for our communities and especially those who work in health care. Part of giving our patients the very highest level of care means ensuring our hospitals are a safe place to be,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart.
“With our hospital ICU and bed capacity in a healthy, stable state, we feel confident and comfortable relaxing our visitor policy. This will be a gradual process, as well, but it’s the first step in our journey back to normalcy.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
