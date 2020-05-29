Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions

"I know (the change) is not probably as far as some people would like us to go or maybe it's too far for others, but we're pleased to reveal some loosening of these standards," he said.

CHI Health said adult patients at St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart will be allowed one adult visitor, who also will have to wear a mask and go through a screening process.

Children will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, allowing both parents to visit a sick child. Patients receiving end-of-life care may have more than one visitor if their doctor allows it. In some cases, doctors also may authorize patients to have child visitors.

The ban on visitors for patients who have confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 will continue.

“The last few months have been a challenging time for our communities and especially those who work in health care. Part of giving our patients the very highest level of care means ensuring our hospitals are a safe place to be,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart.

“With our hospital ICU and bed capacity in a healthy, stable state, we feel confident and comfortable relaxing our visitor policy. This will be a gradual process, as well, but it’s the first step in our journey back to normalcy.”