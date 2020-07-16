Bryan adds more testing slots to meet demand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health on Thursday said it is expanding the hours of its drive-thru testing site and increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to meet a growing need.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said 30 slots were added for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the site at Bryan LifePointe near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Before it added the additional slots, all available testing times for Thursday and Friday were filled by Wednesday morning.

"Things were filling up really quickly yesterday," he said.

Ravenscroft said the additional slots will mean about 120 people a day can get tested at the LifePointe site. He said people also can visit Bryan's Urgent Care clinic at LifePointe to get tested as well.

The increase in testing demand comes as Lincoln has seen a marked increase in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. Lancaster County had 230 cases last week, the third-highest weekly total, and as of Wednesday it already had 164 this week.

Ravenscroft said that Bryan is continuing to see decent turnaround times on test results since it started sending them to a lab in the Kansas City area.