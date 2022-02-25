Body, mind, spirit presentation set for March 11

Aging Partners invites the public to a series of presentations that explore the interconnections between body, mind and spirit Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Participants can attend in-person or online.

Presentations will include:

• “Supplements: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” by Ally Dering-Anderson, UNMC College of Pharmacy. The program will explore the benefits and risks of commonly used nutritional supplements, including CBD products.

• “Meditation 101” by Sheila Palmquist, Lincoln Yoga School. The program will cover different types of meditation and their physical, mental and emotional benefits.

• Qigong demonstration by Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness. Qigong is an ancient and simple form of movement that helps to quiet the mind while strengthening and relaxing the body.

• “Finding Meaning and Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Dr. Julie Masters and Terry Haney, University of Nebraska Omaha School of Gerontology. This presentation will assist people in finding their purpose in the second half of life.

Admission is $19, and the registration deadline is 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8. To register, call 402-437-2700 or visit http://bit.ly/RegisterCE (Search: Energize). Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Check-in time for both in-person and Zoom participants is 8:45 a.m. The event is sponsored by Aging Partners, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Southeast Community College.

For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

