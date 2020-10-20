Blue Cross, YMCA team up for flu shot clinics

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is teaming up with the YMCA to offer free flu shot clinics at more than a dozen locations across the state.
The clinics will be the week of Nov. 9 at 14 YMCAs, mostly in eastern Nebraska. The only one in Lincoln will be at the Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, Suite B, on Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m.
The Beatrice YMCA also is hosting a clinic that same day from 5-7 p.m.
Vaccinations will be administered by OccuVAX, an independent company contracted by Blue Cross and covered by most major health insurance plans. Blue Cross will cover the cost of shots to people without insurance.
Flu shots will be available to anyone between the ages of 9 and 64. Due to a shortage, high doses for Medicare-eligible patients ages 65 and older will not be provided.
Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required. Participants can create a basic OccuVAX profile and make an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot.
“Our goal is to be there for all Nebraskans who need a flu shot and help protect the state from a COVID-19 and influenza ‘twindemic’ this year,” said Dr. Debra Esser, chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska said in a news release. “It’s our pleasure to team up with local YMCAs to make these clinics available – whether participants are insured by us, another carrier or not at all.”
