Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more

The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.

"It is a devastating cut, it's a shortsighted cut that will really put an end to telehealth in Nebraska if that's the direction payers are going to go," Nordquist said.

At this point, it's not clear if any other health insurers plan to follow suit.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska said in a statement that it is not the only carrier in the industry that is making reimbursement adjustments as the pandemic has eased.

But Nordquist said he's not heard of other insurers planning to reduce telehealth reimbursements yet.

"We've talked to a few other insurers right now who say they don't intend to cut, but we don't have a payment parity law in Nebraska to protect against that," he said.

Nordquist specifically mentioned United Healthcare as one insurer that told him it plans to continue reimbursing telehealth at the same rate as other care.

Medica said in a statement that it has been paying telehealth reimbursement at the same rate as in-person services since March 2020, "and has no current plans to change it."

In its statement, Blue Cross and Blue Shield noted that the use of telehealth has declined significantly since the early days of the pandemic, dropping about 30% each year.

"With the widespread availability of vaccines and the reduction in both the number and the severity of COVID-19 cases, the majority of people have returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity, including face-to-face interactions with their providers," the company said.

It also noted that even with the 50% cut, the rates it pays providers is the same as, or in some cases still more than, what it paid them before the pandemic.

While virtual visits are not as common now as they were during the early days of the pandemic, they are still much more common than they were before it.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it was still averaging about 9,000 such visits a month in the first half of this year, compared with 1,600 total in 2019.

Nebraska Medicine told the Journal Star last month that it had more than 100,000 telehealth visits in its 2022 fiscal year, compared with less than 4,000 in its 2018 and 2019 fiscal years combined. It currently does anywhere from 10% to 15% of its total provider visits virtually, said Dr. Leslie Eiland, an endocrinologist at Nebraska Medicine.

Virtual care is "what people want," Eiland said. "We wouldn't be offering it if no one was asking for it."

One of the big benefits of telehealth for Nebraska Medicine, she said, is serving patients who have to drive an hour or more to come to the hospital for appointments.

In her own practice with patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, Eiland said she often offers a "hybrid" approach where patients alternate between in-person and virtual visits, which saves them time and money.

Telehealth has helped hospitals and providers grow and strengthen their reach in rural areas.

Bryan Health, for example, has more than doubled the number of pulmonary clinics it offers outside of Lincoln thanks to the expanded use of virtual visits.

Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System in Omaha, said the hospital system conducted various outreach efforts in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska during the pandemic, and that practice still continues.

"So it is disappointing to see policies in place that dissuade such a positive health care experience for those we serve," Goeser said.

Nordquist said it's rural health care that's likely to suffer the most if insurers cut what they pay for telehealth, but there are also other groups, such as people who live in urban areas but lack transportation and people with jobs who may have a hard time getting time off to attend medical appointments, who will lose as well.

"Really, telehealth is about convenience and getting access to care when they need it," he said.

Mike Dewerff, chief financial officer of Bryan Health, agreed.

He said telehealth is one solution to the problem of having to care for more patients with fewer providers, and creating disincentives to do so by lowering reimbursement, "runs contrary to everyone’s desire to expand patient access in a cost-effective way for patients."

"Despite Bryan’s investment and commitment to high-quality remote care, we believe this change will result in increased usage of already stressed urgent cares and emergency departments," Dewerff said in an emailed statement. "Most importantly, it will lead to less access and more costly choices for people seeking care."

There's a misperception among the public and even some insurers that telehealth costs less, which isn't the case, Nordquist said.

For hospitals and providers that already have brick-and-mortar facilities with fixed overhead, the savings from telehealth is in not having to use supplies such as gowns, gloves and masks.

But that savings is offset by things such as subscriptions to Zoom or other virtual platforms, and costs to buy and maintain hardware and software, he said.

That means that when reimbursement rates are cut as much as 50%, "there just won't be providers who can afford to do that," Nordquist said.

The best way to ensure insurers continue to provide adequate reimbursement for telehealth is to mandate it through legislation, Nordquist said.

Nebraska did that in 2021 for behavioral health through LB487, which requires reimbursements for behavioral telehealth to be the same as those for in-person visits. However, a companion bill that would have mandated payment parity for all telehealth visits did not advance.

The state also has a payment parity law that applies to Medicaid, which the Legislature adopted in 1999 when telehealth was virtually nonexistent.

And Medicare pays providers the same for telehealth visits as it does for in-person ones, although that is an administrative policy that could be changed at any time.

Nordquist said he has talked to a couple of senators about introducing a medical telehealth parity bill during the next legislative session and is confident one will be introduced. He said support for such a bill could be dependent somewhat on what happens in November's election.