Blood bank in Lincoln needs convalescent plasma, whole blood donors

Donating plasma is much the same process as donating whole blood, Busta said, but takes a little longer because the plasma is separated from the blood at the time, and the blood without the plasma is returned to the donor.

People who had significant symptoms are the best donors because more antibody titers — the presence and amount of antibodies within a person's blood, and diversity of antibodies that correlates to the strength of the body's immune response — will be more useful, said Dr. Jed Gorlin, vice president and medical director of the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

He said the blood bank in Lincoln currently has a full inventory of convalescent plasma. It doesn't have local donations yet, because a month or more ago, there weren't enough people in Lincoln, Omaha or even Minnesota who had the illness, he said.

Convalescent plasma should be given in the first seven to 10 days of illness, before the person has had a chance to make their own antibodies, he said. People who have been on a ventilator two weeks have antibodies, but their lungs and organs may be compromised.