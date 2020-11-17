 Skip to main content
Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue
Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue

A cutback on elective surgeries is leading to more space in local hospitals but not necessarily more staff.

After moving last week to essentially stop all elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay, Bryan Health has seen its patient numbers drop significantly.

The hospital system twice last week reached 566 patients, which is 99% of its licensed bed capacity, amid a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients.

However, on Monday, patient numbers dropped to 457, the lowest level in months. That number rose to 496 Tuesday, but that's still well below the numbers the hospital regularly has seen the past few weeks.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said that while the postponement of surgeries is freeing up beds, it isn't necessarily helping with staff shortages.

"Unfortunately, when you have to cut back on surgeries, you can't just take a surgical nurse or surgeon per se and throw them into the ICU," he said.

Ravenscroft said surgical staff members are being repurposed to help wherever they can, however.

He said it's more likely any relief provided by repurposing that staff would come in its general care units rather than in units caring for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said the main reason for the cutback in elective surgeries was to free up staff in addition to beds.

"That's the whole purpose for doing it," Robertson said, noting that he believes it has helped with staffing issues at CHI Health hospitals, including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

That doesn't mean staffing, especially when it comes to nurses, doesn't continue to be an issue for hospitals not only in Nebraska but across the country. In addition to struggling to have enough staff generally to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients, Bryan also has to contend with staff being out due to illness and quarantine.

Ravenscroft said that as of Tuesday, there were 117 Bryan employees either isolating or quarantining, including 39 bedside nurses.

Robertson said CHI Health currently has about 2% of its staff out because employees are quarantining or isolating.

Both hospital systems said they are trying to get as many traveling nurses as possible to help out, but it's difficult. For example Bryan currently has 18 traveling nurse positions it's trying to fill.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb both locally and statewide. Bryan had 118 patients Tuesday morning, which was up from 113 on Monday, although it was down slightly from Friday. CHI Health had 270 patients throughout its 14 hospitals, which was up about a dozen from last week. Nebraska hit a record of 938 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

To try to cut down on the number of patients coming to its emergency departments, Bryan has decided to greatly expand the hours at one of its urgent care centers. Starting Wednesday, the center at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be open 8 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

molberding@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

