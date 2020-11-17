Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue

A cutback on elective surgeries is leading to more space in local hospitals but not necessarily more staff.
After moving last week to essentially stop all elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay, Bryan Health has seen its patient numbers drop significantly.
The hospital system twice last week reached 566 patients, which is 99% of its licensed bed capacity, amid a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients.
However, on Monday, patient numbers dropped to 457, the lowest level in months. That number rose to 496 Tuesday, but that's still well below the numbers the hospital regularly has seen the past few weeks.
Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said that while the postponement of surgeries is freeing up beds, it isn't necessarily helping with staff shortages.
"Unfortunately, when you have to cut back on surgeries, you can't just take a surgical nurse or surgeon per se and throw them into the ICU," he said.
Like metro hospitals, hospitals in rural areas of Nebraska facing capacity concerns amid virus surge
Ravenscroft said surgical staff members are being repurposed to help wherever they can, however.
He said it's more likely any relief provided by repurposing that staff would come in its general care units rather than in units caring for COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said the main reason for the cutback in elective surgeries was to free up staff in addition to beds.
Support Local Journalism
"That's the whole purpose for doing it," Robertson said, noting that he believes it has helped with staffing issues at CHI Health hospitals, including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
That doesn't mean staffing, especially when it comes to nurses, doesn't continue to be an issue for hospitals not only in Nebraska but across the country. In addition to struggling to have enough staff generally to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients, Bryan also has to contend with staff being out due to illness and quarantine.
Ravenscroft said that as of Tuesday, there were 117 Bryan employees either isolating or quarantining, including 39 bedside nurses.
Robertson said CHI Health currently has about 2% of its staff out because employees are quarantining or isolating.
Both hospital systems said they are trying to get as many traveling nurses as possible to help out, but it's difficult. For example Bryan currently has 18 traveling nurse positions it's trying to fill.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb both locally and statewide. Bryan had 118 patients Tuesday morning, which was up from 113 on Monday, although it was down slightly from Friday. CHI Health had 270 patients throughout its 14 hospitals, which was up about a dozen from last week. Nebraska hit a record of 938 COVID-19 patients Monday night.
To try to cut down on the number of patients coming to its emergency departments, Bryan has decided to greatly expand the hours at one of its urgent care centers. Starting Wednesday, the center at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be open 8 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
Images of Lincoln during the pandemic
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.