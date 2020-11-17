Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That's the whole purpose for doing it," Robertson said, noting that he believes it has helped with staffing issues at CHI Health hospitals, including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

That doesn't mean staffing, especially when it comes to nurses, doesn't continue to be an issue for hospitals not only in Nebraska but across the country. In addition to struggling to have enough staff generally to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients, Bryan also has to contend with staff being out due to illness and quarantine.

Ravenscroft said that as of Tuesday, there were 117 Bryan employees either isolating or quarantining, including 39 bedside nurses.

Robertson said CHI Health currently has about 2% of its staff out because employees are quarantining or isolating.

Both hospital systems said they are trying to get as many traveling nurses as possible to help out, but it's difficult. For example Bryan currently has 18 traveling nurse positions it's trying to fill.