Aspiring attorneys say COVID-19 compromises bar exam

McMahon-Boies said the office has been tracking the pandemic since March in anticipation of the bar exam. Officials had daily contact with national organizations affiliated with bar exam preparation and administration.

"This has just been a huge, ongoing effort on making the decision of how this can be done and can be done well," she said.

In addressing the petition, the Supreme Court said the examination was necessary to protect the public from lawyers who do not meet minimum qualifications. The pass rate for Nebraska law school grads has been about 72%.

"Administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency," the court said.

Evolving circumstances presented by the spread of the virus will be carefully monitored, the court said.

Sears, who lives in Omaha and whose wife is immunocompromised, said he had already signed up to take the bar exam in Missouri, but would rather take it in Nebraska, since he just bought a home in Nebraska and plans to practice here. But he will go ahead and take the exam in Missouri, he said, where he feels the examiners are being more transparent about requirements.