As omicron wave appears to crest, Nebraska hospitals still face weeks of struggle

Another complicating factor finding places to send patients who have cleared their COVID-19 infection and are well enough to be discharged but may still need rehabilitation or skilled nursing care.

Nursing homes have staffing issues that are just as bad as those in hospitals and usually cannot take in patients from hospitals.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts last week told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that Nebraska is working to relieve pressure on hospitals by opening 100 skilled nursing beds in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

Nordquist said the first of those beds should open sometime next week, possibly as early as Monday.

Opening those skilled nursing beds will not only "relieve pressure" on the state's largest hospitals, it also will open up more beds for transfers from smaller hospitals.

The inability to transfer patients means smaller hospitals often have to care for patients with more serious needs than they normally would.

Manuela Banner, president and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, said it sometimes takes three to four days to transfer a patient to a larger hospital.