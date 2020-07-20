As Lincoln mandates masks, Ricketts calls measure 'overbearing'

The mandate requires everyone older than 5 to wear a face-covering inside a public space in Lancaster County. The rule exempts people who are outdoors, exercising and eating or drinking in a restaurant or bar.

There are a number of other exemptions.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, said the mandate will help prevent Lincoln from wiping out progress made since businesses reopened in May and staves off further restrictions as the county works to recover economically.

The Republican governor believes in local control generally, but in this policy debate, he said he thinks state government needs to maintain consistency to avoid having "500 different rules" on the same issue across Nebraska.

"What we try to do is keep the state relatively together so people understand where we are," he said.

The governor dodged a question asking whether he and University of Nebraska Medical Center experts with whom he has consulted since arrival of the virus are in agreement about the issue of whether masks should be mandatory in most public settings as Gaylor Baird directed.

The question of mandating masks is "a public policy issue in the realm of elected officials," Ricketts said.