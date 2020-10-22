As COVID-19 cases increase in Lincoln and Nebraska, so do deaths

"The overall death rate is decreasing," Trapp said, "but just with the higher spike in numbers, that percentage is still there."

Trapp said the bulk of the cases continue to hit younger people who are less at risk of developing a serious illness, in large part because older residents continue to do a good job of limiting their potential exposure to COVID-19.

And for anyone who does end up hospitalized, doctors have learned how to better treat the disease over the past seven months.

Trapp said one area of emphasis at Bryan has been trying to keep patients off ventilators.

In the early days of the pandemic, he said the guidance was that people with low oxygen levels needed to be put on ventilators right away.

That thinking has changed over the past few months as doctors have found that other methods can be tried first.

"We went from a recommendation to intubate everybody to intubating only as a last resort," Trapp said in an interview earlier this month.

He said he has seen patients in the hospital with oxygen levels below 80% (normal is 95% or above) who are able to talk, sit up and even eat lunch. Those people need supplemental oxygen but may not need a ventilator.