As COVID-19 cases fall in Lancaster County, testing also on the decline

COVID-19 cases have plunged in Lancaster County over the past two weeks, dropping more than 50% from an all-time high of 2,112 the week ending Dec. 5 to 1,038 last week.
While it's clear from other data, such as hospitalizations and emergency visits, that the virus seems to be retreating, one factor that likely is playing a role in the decline in cases is a huge decline in testing.
Last week, just under 3,800 people got tested for COVID-19 in Lancaster County. That was down almost 30% from the previous week and is the lowest weekly total since the first week of November.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Friday during the mayor's weekly coronavirus briefing that the drop is "concerning."
"It's something that we're continuing to monitor closely," Lopez said, noting that the testing decline is not just a local phenomenon.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, testing numbers have declined over the past few weeks across Nebraska, although not as sharply as in Lancaster County.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said the daily average of tests processed in its labs has dropped to levels similar to what it saw in July and August when cases statewide were much lower than they are now.
The good news is the positivity rate also has declined. At its peak in early November, Robertson said CHI Health labs were seeing a positivity rate above 35%. On Monday, that percentage was in the mid-teens.
"I think that's a good sign," he said.
The positivity rate statewide has dropped from about 17% on Nov. 14 to about 12% over the weekend.
That has not been the case in Lancaster County thus far, however. According to the local dashboard, the positivity rate has stayed steady at about 27% for the past three weeks, even as the number of tests has declined nearly 40%.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, said the drop in the number of people seeking tests at its urgent care centers and drive-thru location has been so pronounced that it's reevaluating the long-term future of the drive-thru testing operation which is set up at 19th and O streets.
Ravenscroft said he believes the drop in testing is a reflection of fewer people feeling sick or having symptoms, but he said he had no explanation for why the positivity rate remains elevated.
"The positivity rate is still very, very high," Ravenscroft said, which is an indication of a "very live and active virus."
"If you go back to early May, late April, a 28% positivity rate would have sent shivers down all of our spines," he said.
That's not the case now, however. While the Health Department kept the local COVID-19 risk dial in the red -- its highest risk category -- it did last week announce a loosening of local directed health measures that allowed bars without food service to reopen and also slightly loosened capacity restrictions.
Those decisions were made more on the strength of a decline in local hospitalizations, which stood at a six-week low of 86 on Friday, but jumped back above 100 this week.
The drop in cases along with the arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week have brought a sense of optimism among local officials that hasn't existed for months.
Ravenscroft said Bryan Health as of Tuesday had vaccinated more than 2,700 employees and providers and was scheduled to exhaust its supply of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the day on Wednesday.
At CHI Health, Robertson said about 5,300 people had been vaccinated so far, and the health system would be out of vaccine by the end of the day on Tuesday.
Those vaccinations all occurred at the health system's larger hospitals in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Kearney.
This week, employees at some of CHI Health's smaller hospitals, including ones in Nebraska City and Schuyler, are being vaccinated. The Schuyler hospital was among ones using the Moderna vaccine, which was approved for emergency use last week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska was scheduled to get more than 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, and much of it was scheduled to go to health care facilities in rural areas, because it does not require the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer vaccine does.
Other smaller hospital systems also started vaccinating employees with the Moderna vaccine this week, including Beatrice Community Hospital and Saunders County Medical Center.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
