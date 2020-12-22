As COVID-19 cases fall in Lancaster County, testing also on the decline

"I think that's a good sign," he said.

The positivity rate statewide has dropped from about 17% on Nov. 14 to about 12% over the weekend.

That has not been the case in Lancaster County thus far, however. According to the local dashboard, the positivity rate has stayed steady at about 27% for the past three weeks, even as the number of tests has declined nearly 40%.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, said the drop in the number of people seeking tests at its urgent care centers and drive-thru location has been so pronounced that it's reevaluating the long-term future of the drive-thru testing operation which is set up at 19th and O streets.

Ravenscroft said he believes the drop in testing is a reflection of fewer people feeling sick or having symptoms, but he said he had no explanation for why the positivity rate remains elevated.

"The positivity rate is still very, very high," Ravenscroft said, which is an indication of a "very live and active virus."

"If you go back to early May, late April, a 28% positivity rate would have sent shivers down all of our spines," he said.