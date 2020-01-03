Arthritis and fall prevention classes begin Jan. 14

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to participate in classes this winter designed to help older adults manage arthritis pain and prevent falls through Tai Chi.

The Moving for Better Balance program is offered from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 14 through March 12, at Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St. There is no class on Jan. 28 or Feb. 25. There is a suggested contribution of $2 per class.

Participants will learn the core modified eight forms from Mitzi Aden, certified instructor in Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. The class is beneficial to people with or without arthritis. Movements can be modified to accommodate mobility issues for any participant and can be done while sitting.

Each session includes warm-up and cool-down exercises, breathing techniques and Tai Chi principles, including those relating to improving physical and mental balance.

Preregistration is required by calling Aging Partners at 402-441-7575. More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

