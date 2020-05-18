You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another inmate at Omaha work release prison contracts COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

Another inmate at Omaha work release prison contracts COVID-19

A fourth inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has tested positive for the coronavirus. That person was a close contact of another inmate who earlier tested positive for the virus, and has been under quarantine.

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other inmates who had close contact with the person who recently tested positive, said Laura Stimple, Department of Correctional Services chief of staff. 

The prison in Omaha remains under quarantine.

Testing of close contacts have been done at the prison, and the department is also testing inmates who will be discharging from the Omaha prison during the facility quarantine, as a precaution.

Director Scott Frakes said if any of the released inmates test positive, the department will notify the appropriate district health authority and assist the inmate with necessary community resources.

Prisons logo 2016

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News