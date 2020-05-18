Another inmate at Omaha work release prison contracts COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fourth inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has tested positive for the coronavirus. That person was a close contact of another inmate who earlier tested positive for the virus, and has been under quarantine.

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other inmates who had close contact with the person who recently tested positive, said Laura Stimple, Department of Correctional Services chief of staff.

The prison in Omaha remains under quarantine.

Testing of close contacts have been done at the prison, and the department is also testing inmates who will be discharging from the Omaha prison during the facility quarantine, as a precaution.

Director Scott Frakes said if any of the released inmates test positive, the department will notify the appropriate district health authority and assist the inmate with necessary community resources.

