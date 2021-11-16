 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln
0 Comments

Another COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln

  • 0

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total to 323.

The woman in her 50s was hospitalized and unvaccinated, according to the Health Department.

There are 107 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln, 68 of whom are from Lancaster County. Fourteen patients are on ventilators.

The Health Department also reported 61 new cases Tuesday.

Risk dial rises to mid-orange as Lincoln COVID-19 cases continue to climb
Researchers find 102 names of students who died at Nebraska's Genoa Indian School
Girl accused of assaulting postal carrier, Douglas County deputy
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will seek Fortenberry's House seat
Coronavirus logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways your yard is giving burglars clues for a break-in

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News