Another COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total to 323.
The woman in her 50s was hospitalized and unvaccinated, according to the Health Department.
There are 107 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln, 68 of whom are from Lancaster County. Fourteen patients are on ventilators.
The Health Department also reported 61 new cases Tuesday.
Jenna Ebbers
News intern
