Amid outbreak, Bryan College of Health Sciences students move their preparations online

After a two-week shutdown, the Bryan College of Health Sciences will reopen Monday in the same way as educational institutions across the country — online.

The college for nurses-in-training, future respiratory therapists and other health professionals needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will wrap up the semester using virtual learning.

Students who need to finish clinical hours to graduate will continue their work in the hospital, albeit away from areas where patients with COVID-19 are being treated, said Kelsi Anderson, the college's provost.

"As we were considering whether to cancel or not, the caveat that we agreed on was that our students would not be assigned to any patient that had or were suspected of having the virus," Anderson said. "That goes for seniors in clinicals, too."

The switch marks a big change for Bryan, which allows its students to work in various areas of the hospital, along with the interactive hands-on learning they do in the classroom.

Instead of programming simulations for students to take part in directly, faculty and staff have filmed those scenarios with deliberate pauses where instructors can stop and ask students to consider specific treatment strategies or techniques, Anderson said.