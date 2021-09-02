Alzheimer's caregiver resource fair set for Friday

An Alzheimer's Association resource fair, "The Dementia Puzzle: Putting the Pieces Together," will feature over 15 caregiver resources under one roof Friday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Julie Masters, Ph.D., will present "Finding the Rewards in Caregiving" at 1:30 p.m.
This is a free public event. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, contact Carrie Dell at cmdell@alz.org or 402-310-1820.
Tags
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!