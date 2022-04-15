Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteers

During National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, the Alzheimer's Association is seeking volunteers to help make a difference in supporting people living with dementia and their families.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease; 35,000 here in Nebraska. Of the more than 11 million caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, there are approximately 61,000 caregivers in Nebraska.

Getting a diagnosis of dementia can be life changing. Where does a person turn to for support? The Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group offers a safe space to talk about your situation, connect with people who understand, discuss real life challenges, discover new ways of coping, share feelings and concerns, and learn more about community resources.

The local Alzheimer's Association counts on volunteers to help raise awareness and fight the stigma of dementia. Community education programs such as Know the 10 Warning Signs and Living with Alzheimer's are examples of the informative sessions taught by volunteers. Being a community educator is just one role; there are many other ways to use your interests and talents as a volunteer. If you are passionate about helping people, email Rachel Brandenburg at rbrandenburg@alz.org for more information.

The Alzheimer's Association 24/7 helpline is available at 800-272-3900.

