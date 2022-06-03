 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alzheimer's and brain awareness series starts Thursday

  • 0

The Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter and AARP Nebraska are partnering to offer a virtual education series during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month in June.

The series will feature Alzheimer's and dementia experts and will cover prevention, research and self care in four sessions. The series will be offered at no cost.

Loretta Veney, national speaker and author of "Being My Mom's Mom," will begin the series at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, by presenting "Lego: Serious Play for Family Caregivers." 

For more details on the sessions and to register, go to bit.ly/ABAMAARP or call 402-502-4300.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting out in the great outdoors

Getting out in the great outdoors

June is Great Outdoors Month. Especially after the confinement of COVID, what could be better than the freedom of the outdoors? But with bugs,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News