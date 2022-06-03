Alzheimer's and brain awareness series starts Thursday

The Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter and AARP Nebraska are partnering to offer a virtual education series during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month in June.

The series will feature Alzheimer's and dementia experts and will cover prevention, research and self care in four sessions. The series will be offered at no cost.

Loretta Veney, national speaker and author of "Being My Mom's Mom," will begin the series at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, by presenting "Lego: Serious Play for Family Caregivers."

For more details on the sessions and to register, go to bit.ly/ABAMAARP or call 402-502-4300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0