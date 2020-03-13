Alzheimer's Cafe offered March 15

Alzheimer's Cafe offers fellowship and fun for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers on the third Sunday of each month.
You have free articles remaining.
Michele Carlson and Cindy Schroeder will lead the next Alzheimer's Cafe on Sunday, March 15, at Urban Legends Art Studio, 2632 N. 48th St. Show up anytime from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for activities involving puzzles, art supplies, coloring books, yarn and music.
The studio is handicap accessible. For more details, contact Urban Legends at 402-470-0331.