‘All services under one roof’ a way of life at Lancaster Rehab

With 293 beds and 275 employees, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center is Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility.

A glance at its vast array of services makes it easy to understand why:

• Traditional long-term care

• Short-term rehabilitation

• Memory care

• Respite arrangements

• Hospice assistance

“All services under one roof” isn’t just a slogan at Lancaster Rehab. It’s the way they do business, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Care, comfort and compassion are all critical to the services provided to the more than 220 residents who benefit from the excellence of care administered on the southeast corner of Tenth and South streets.

Express Recovery

The short-term rehab services at Lancaster Rehab include the Express Recovery program that allows patients to pre-reserve a private suite prior to surgery. “All decision-making is done before the resident requires short-term rehab services,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish. “This is particularly helpful when planning for hip or knee replacement surgery.”