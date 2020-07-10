‘All services under one roof’ a way of life at Lancaster Rehab

With 293 beds and 275 employees, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center is Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility.
A glance at its vast array of services makes it easy to understand why:
• Traditional long-term care
• Short-term rehabilitation
• Memory care
• Respite arrangements
• Hospice assistance
“All services under one roof” isn’t just a slogan at Lancaster Rehab. It’s the way they do business, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Care, comfort and compassion are all critical to the services provided to the more than 220 residents who benefit from the excellence of care administered on the southeast corner of Tenth and South streets.
Express Recovery
The short-term rehab services at Lancaster Rehab include the Express Recovery program that allows patients to pre-reserve a private suite prior to surgery. “All decision-making is done before the resident requires short-term rehab services,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish. “This is particularly helpful when planning for hip or knee replacement surgery.”
On the topic of short-stay rehab services, Fish noted that in 2019, Lancaster Rehab Center helped over 300 patients return to the community following a short stay in the rehab unit. The average short-stay period was 18 days.
“That is thanks in part to our fantastic team of over 275 associates serving in every way from food services to clinical services,” said Fish.
Full range of services
The full range of services you’ll find at Lancaster Rehab include clinical services specializing in memory care, post-stroke rehabilitation, post-surgical recovery programs, post-cardiac rehabilitation, speech therapy, physical and occupational therapy, and orthopedic care for injuries and fractures.
Lancaster Rehab also fills a niche for residents requiring respite care services. “This allows someone to live here for just a few weeks or a few months, accessing all of the same great services afforded to those who live here on a long-term basis,” said Fish.
Lancaster Rehab is also one of only four Lincoln care providers to accept veterans’ insurance via the Veterans Administration. The facility also accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.
