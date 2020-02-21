Aging Partners seeks seniors with hearing loss for program

Aging Partners is starting a new program for senior citizens with hearing loss.

Studies publicized by AARP indicate that hearing loss could be a factor in memory loss and dementia due to social isolation. People with hearing loss tend to quit doing things that require good hearing because of the stress and embarrassment of not being able to understand, particularly in noisy conditions.

The new program, called W.H.A.T. (We Hear At Times), wants to gather people with hearing loss together to have fun and enjoy playing games such as cards and socializing with others who are experiencing the same hearing difficulties.

The goal is to start with at least 10 people with hearing loss to test ideas and ways to accomplish this concept.

If you have experienced hearing loss and would like to help get this program started, go to the Aging Partners Northeast Senior Center at 6310 Platte Ave. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday, or call 402-441-7151 for more information.

