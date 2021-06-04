Aging Partners foot clinics resume June 9

Seniors are urged to attend a series of Aging Partners foot clinics at the Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St. (just north of St. Mark’s Church), beginning Wednesday, June 9. The clinics will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on June 9, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Appointments are required by calling 402-441-7506. There is a suggested contribution of $15.

“It’s very important to take good care of our feet as we age,” said Karen O’Hara, Aging Partners health and fitness manager. “The heavy wear and tear they endure over the years can result in a lot of stress and strain, so it’s very important to make sure they get the required care they need.”

At the foot clinics, Aging Partners nurses will examine feet and trim nails, as well as address common problems like bunions, corns, callouses, dry skin, heel pain and ingrown toenails. They will also provide education on proper foot care for a variety of foot concerns, including diabetes-related foot problems. Referrals to other health care professionals will be made when appropriate.

For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

