Aging Partners diabetes program begins Aug. 24

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a series of free Aging Partners “Living Well with Diabetes” classes from Aug. 24 through Sept. 28. The six-week, evidence-based program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:

• Learning about the different types of diabetes;

• Determining diet and exercise;

• Monitoring blood sugar;

• Managing low and high blood sugar;

• Caring for feet;

• Communicating with family and health care providers;

• Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques;

• Problem solving and creating action plans; and

• Medication use.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

