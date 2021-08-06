 Skip to main content
'Aging in Nebraska: Planning for your Future' webinar Aug. 17
'Aging in Nebraska: Planning for your Future' webinar Aug. 17

On Aug. 17, Nebraska Public Media, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the University of Nebraska Omaha Department of Gerontology will co-sponsor “Aging in Nebraska: Planning for your Future" - a virtual event hosted on the Nebraska Public Media website.

A panel will discuss caregiving and end-of-life planning based on a PBS documentary titled “Fast Forward.”

Margaret Schaefer from Legal Aid of Nebraska will serve on the panel, along with Dr. Lakelyn Hogan, the film director, and a cast member.

Additionally, representatives from each of the eight Area Agencies on Aging will monitor chat to help people with questions they may have about local resources for caregivers in Nebraska.

Attendees can watch the film in advance of the panel discussion at https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/watch/community-engagement/. There is no charge for this event.

