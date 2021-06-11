Ages 12-and-up should get COVID shots

When it comes to fighting COVID-19, vaccinations work.
It’s that simple.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 280 new COVID-19 cases this week, compared to 237 last week, an 18% increase, which may be due to the Memorial Day weekend.
The positive effects of vaccinations are improving the virus outlook throughout much of the country. The New York Times reports new cases in the United States fell nearly 20% in the last week of May.
However, the vaccination rate needs to continue to grow in order for herd immunity to take hold. Health officials say 60% to over 80% of our nation’s total population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity – i.e., to curb the spread of COVID-19. That includes children and teens – a demographic that comprises about 23% of the U.S. population.
12-and-over can get vaccinated
Nebraskans are encouraged to do their part to end the pandemic by registering for the vaccine. That includes parents of children and teens. (Anyone 12 and over can now get vaccinated.)
There are several options available:
Register at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov or with your local health district.
You may also check with area pharmacies that may be scheduling appointments. Those registered will be alerted when a vaccine is available in their priority group and health district.
There is also a Spanish translation site for the vaccine portal on the state’s website. Users can access this by selecting Espanol from the language drop-down menu at the top-right side of the page.
Children are not immune to COVID-19. While fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, they can be infected with COVID-19. A recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found children accounted for 24% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases for the week ending May 6.
A COVID-19 vaccine can prevent your child from getting and spreading the COVID-19 virus. If your child gets COVID-19, a COVID-19 vaccine could prevent him or her from becoming severely ill. Without vaccination, an adolescent has a higher risk of developing a severe form of the illness with long-lasting complications or even death.
Parents are being urged to get their children caught up on immunizations, as children under age 12 could soon be eligible as well to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccines provide hope
Although caution is required because of many of the unknowns surrounding the new variant strains, vaccines remain the greatest hope for returning to normal.
Widespread vaccinations can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
The more people get vaccinated, the fewer opportunities the virus has not only to transmit but to further mutate. The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Nebraska has slowed significantly over the past month.
Officials continue to urge Nebraskans to be tested if they’re exposed or develop COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine, but school-age individuals (ages 5-18) can follow the state’s self-monitoring requirements.
Vaccine dashboard
As of June 9, more than 1,729,269 doses of COVID-19 had been given to Nebraskans throughout the state, according to the DHHS. Additionally, over 843,500 Nebraskans are fully vaccinated – 44.3% of the entire state population. The DHHS COVID-19 information line is available to answer questions at (531) 249-1873 or (833) 998-2275.
The line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Relay calls for deaf and hard of hearing and Language Line access are available.