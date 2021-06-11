Ages 12-and-up should get COVID shots

When it comes to fighting COVID-19, vaccinations work.

It’s that simple.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 280 new COVID-19 cases this week, compared to 237 last week, an 18% increase, which may be due to the Memorial Day weekend.

The positive effects of vaccinations are improving the virus outlook throughout much of the country. The New York Times reports new cases in the United States fell nearly 20% in the last week of May.

However, the vaccination rate needs to continue to grow in order for herd immunity to take hold. Health officials say 60% to over 80% of our nation’s total population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity – i.e., to curb the spread of COVID-19. That includes children and teens – a demographic that comprises about 23% of the U.S. population.

12-and-over can get vaccinated

Nebraskans are encouraged to do their part to end the pandemic by registering for the vaccine. That includes parents of children and teens. (Anyone 12 and over can now get vaccinated.)

There are several options available:

 Register at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov or with your local health district.