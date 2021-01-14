Age change could mean COVID-19 vaccinations take longer in Nebraska

Ling said the state's website portal for people to sign up for vaccines is still at least two weeks away, and she pegged Jan. 28 or 29 as the likely date for it to go live. Last week, she said it would likely be up and running in two weeks or less.

The information comes as many people in Phase 1B, especially in Lancaster and Douglas counties, wonder when they will be able to get vaccines.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said Thursday that Lancaster County is still working on getting certain health providers in Phase 1A, such as dentists, chiropractors and hospice providers, scheduled for their vaccine.

Woodrich said 3,900 of Bryan's employees have received at least one vaccine dose and 2,600 of those have gotten their second dose. It also has given the vaccine to more than 1,100 health care providers in its network, and about 500 of those have gotten their second dose.

On Tuesday, city officials said they were working to get vaccine doses administered as fast as they can but that it would likely be next month before people in Phase 1B start getting vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 8,300 county residents had received a first vaccine dose, and another 1,500 were scheduled to receive one by the end of next week.