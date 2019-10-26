“You have metastatic breast cancer,” was something 36-year-old Alison Rash hoped that she would never hear. She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer two years prior, then found out it was metastatic.
Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as “stage 4 advanced breast cancer,” is cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other organs in the body (most often the bones, lymph nodes, lungs, liver or brain). Although MBC has spread to another part of the body, it is still breast cancer and is treated as breast cancer. Between 20 and 30 percent of women with early stage breast cancer go on to develop metastatic disease. While treatable, MBC cannot be cured.
Alison experienced radiation fibrosis and scar tissue/adhesions from two separate rounds of radiation that both affected her neck. She was experiencing neck instability issues and twitching after radiation and her mastectomy and lymph node removal surgeries. Her skin on her chest also started to feel like it was attached to her ribs. Her radiation oncologist, Dr. Joseph K. Chiu, suggested occupational therapy (OT) rehabilitation may help. At her first appointment with Tracy Bender, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) occupational therapist, she brought these conditions up and Tracy developed a care plan to meet Alison’s needs.
Alison had extensive damage to her lymphatic system with surgery, node removal, radiation and ongoing chemo. Through therapy visits, Tracy and her OT team were able to make significant improvements with her scar tissue work, myofascial (muscle pain) release, stretching, breathing, and gentle strengthening with manual lymph drainage massage
After her double mastectomy, Alison was fitted for prosthesis by trained and certified mastectomy fitters at SNCC. Mastectomy fitters are integral to the physical and emotional well-being of patients, providing instruction and training on how to properly use and maintain post-mastectomy devices. Patients can select from a wide variety of post-surgery breast forms, temporary and permanent prostheses, apparel and accessories.
After a few months of treatment at SNCC, Alison has more stability in her neck, and her twitching has reduced dramatically. Her adhesions are feeling better as well, which allows her to be more physically active without pain. Occupational therapists provide treatment interventions to meet specific goals based on these types of impairments and limitations. Interventions should also help to enhance the patient's occupational performance. This typically involves improving the patient's range of motion, strength and/or activity tolerance. Alison is an artist and uses her hands and arms a lot. Therapy sessions have allowed her to return to her everyday routine as much as she did prior to surgery.
With all of the appointments that Alison has to maintain, her therapy appointments are not something she dreads. “I look forward to coming to my appointments at SNCC,” said Alison. “All the staff genuinely care about me, from my mental health to any weird ailments I may be having at the time. We talk through them, and I feel so much better by the time I leave.”
If you are newly diagnosed or long finished with treatment and you want to increase your independence and continue working on your rehab goals, then SNCC Rehabilitation Services may be right for you. SNCC offers many onsite rehabilitation services from occupational therapy to physical therapy. SNCC provides Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska with high-quality, evidence-based cancer care in a compassionate environment.