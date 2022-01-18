 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After Bryan makes changes, here's updated info on where to get a COVID test in Lincoln
After Bryan makes changes, here's updated info on where to get a COVID test in Lincoln

COVID testing, 12.28

Cars line up at Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall last month

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln residents looking for COVID-19 tests have some different options this week.

Bryan Health has centralized its COVID-19 rapid testing for people with symptoms at its NorthPointe Urgent Care location near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue. People seeking a test must get an appointment by going to bryanhealth.org/covid-testing.

The NorthPointe location is now dedicated solely to COVID-19 testing. Officials said those with other urgent care needs should make an appointment at one of Bryan's other two urgent care locations in southeast and southwest Lincoln.

Bryan also announced that it has suspended COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people at its on-demand lab at the Bryan Pine Lake Campus at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road. Tests had been available for those needing them for travel, returning to work or other reasons. However, Bryan decided it needs to preserve staff and testing supplies to help with the surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

Testing has become more available in Lincoln over the past week or so.

Nomi Health opened a second lane last week at its drive-thru testing site at Gateway Mall and also started requiring appointments (testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne) in an attempt to lessen delays that in some cases stretched several hours.

Also last week, Omaha-based Total Wellness reopened the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Graham Tire location at 1918 O St. The site previously operated by Bryan Health offers tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. You can go to totalwellnesshealth.com/lincoln to schedule an appointment.

Testing also is available at the three CHI Health Priority Care locations in Lincoln, as well as numerous pharmacies in Lincoln. Many doctor's offices also offer testing, although some have been having issues keeping testing supplies in stock.

At-home tests also are available, though they have been hard to find in stock at retail stores and pharmacies. Theoretically, getting the tests became easier Tuesday, as the federal government quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to go online.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service. People can order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program, and last week announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.

The site says tests will be delivered beginning later this month.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

