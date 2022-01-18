After Bryan makes changes, here's updated info on where to get a COVID test in Lincoln

Lincoln residents looking for COVID-19 tests have some different options this week.

Bryan Health has centralized its COVID-19 rapid testing for people with symptoms at its NorthPointe Urgent Care location near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue. People seeking a test must get an appointment by going to bryanhealth.org/covid-testing.

The NorthPointe location is now dedicated solely to COVID-19 testing. Officials said those with other urgent care needs should make an appointment at one of Bryan's other two urgent care locations in southeast and southwest Lincoln.

Bryan also announced that it has suspended COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people at its on-demand lab at the Bryan Pine Lake Campus at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road. Tests had been available for those needing them for travel, returning to work or other reasons. However, Bryan decided it needs to preserve staff and testing supplies to help with the surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

Testing has become more available in Lincoln over the past week or so.