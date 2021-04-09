Adverse vaccine event reported in Douglas County

A person in their 40s developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department said Friday in a news release.

The "significant medical event," which occurred approximately two weeks after the vaccine was administered, required the person to receive treatment at Nebraska Medicine, the release said.

The incident has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program, and the Department of Health and Human Services said it will thoroughly investigate it in conjunction with that patient's doctors, the Douglas County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 31,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Nebraska so far.

The announcement comes a week after another "significant medical event" was announced in a 40-something medical worker who received the Moderna vaccine.

A man in his 40s died in January a couple of weeks after receiving a vaccination, but the CDC later determined the death was not because of the vaccine.

