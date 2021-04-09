 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adverse vaccine event reported in Douglas County
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Adverse vaccine event reported in Douglas County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doane Vaccination Clinic, 4.7

Registered nurse Kate Lange, the emergency response coordinator at Public Health Solutions District Health, extracts the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic at Doane University on Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

A person in their 40s developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department said Friday in a news release.

The "significant medical event," which occurred approximately two weeks after the vaccine was administered, required the person to receive treatment at Nebraska Medicine, the release said.

The incident has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program, and the Department of Health and Human Services said it will thoroughly investigate it in conjunction with that patient's doctors, the Douglas County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 31,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Nebraska so far.

The announcement comes a week after another "significant medical event" was announced in a 40-something medical worker who received the Moderna vaccine.

A man in his 40s died in January a couple of weeks after receiving a vaccination, but the CDC later determined the death was not because of the vaccine.

Lancaster County opens special vaccine registration site for college students
Another Nebraska lab to start testing for COVID-19 variant strains

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News